Lampedusa Ablaze As Immigrants Revolt

Tunisian migrants on their way to Lampedusa.

Photo: www.flickr.com

Tunisian protestors have wreaked havoc on the Italian island of Lampedusa in opposition to the deportation of their fellow countrymen, reports Corriere Della Sera.The publication reports that some of the 1,200 Tunisians residing on the island set fire to their lodgings after being asked to leave. 800 peple are now on the run with 300 riot police brought in to deal with the band of protestors.



Despite the heavy blazes, fewer than 10 people have been injured by the disturbances.

The island has received a large number of immigrants this year due to the unrest in North Africa. Several Tunisians remain anxious of capture, not wishing to return to their homeland.

Over the weekend the Italian police intercepted 120 immigrants on their way to the island, reports the Telegraph.

It is thought that as many as 50,000 Tunisians have arrived on Lampedusa since the turn of the year.

