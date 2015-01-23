Get Over The Winter Blues With A NatureBright Therapy Lamp [45% OFF]

Winter is rough. The days are shorter. The weather is colder. Everyone settles into a grey gloom by mid-January.

Part of the reason everyone gets depressed mid-winter is because they are exposed to little natural sunlight. But there’s a handy little tool to keep your spirits lifted this winter: a NatureBright SunTouch Plus Light and Ion Therapy Lamp.

The therapy lamp provides a natural soothing glow that mimics real sunlight, and you can vary the brightness depending on what you prefer. The best time to use it is in the morning, especially if you need a boost of energy after that alarm clock rings.

It’s recommended by both the Columbia Department of Psychiatry and the New York State Psychiatry Institute.

Get yourself the NatureBright SunTouch Plus Light and Ion Therapy Lamp here for $US77.35. (That’s

45% off.)

BONUS:

If you’re looking something a bit smaller, you can get yourself a Lightphoria lamp for $US69.67 here (that’s 30% off).

Or if you just want a basic therapy lamp, check out the HappyLight Compact Energy Lamp for $US39.95 here.

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.