WATCH The Lamest Flop In The History Of Soccer

Chilean U20 soccer player Bryan Carrasco just committed the worst flop in soccer – perhaps, all of sports — history.



Trying to draw a card for his opponent, Carrasco grabbed his defender’s arm and used it to punch himself in the face – then fall to the ground writhing in pain.

It worked too! The referee gave his team a free kick. (But they still lost the match.) Watch the lamest dive ever (via Reddit):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

