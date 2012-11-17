10 Embarrassing Gadgets And Apps You Should Stop Using

Don’t be this guy.

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

You have a lot of choices with the tech you use. Some are better than others. Some are really, really bad.



And some are just downright embarrassing and worth avoiding at all cost.

BlackBerry phones are about to become even more irrelevant Not only is your BlackBerry under-featured and under-powered compared to other top-tier smartphones out there, but it's also about to become completely irrelevant once RIM unveils its new mobile operating system, BlackBerry 10, early next year. If you're a real BlackBerry believer, wait another two or three months. BlackBerry PlayBook is and has always been a dud One of the most-hyped consumer gadgets of all time is also one of the biggest duds. BlackBerry's PlayBook was slammed by reviewers for not having basic functions like calendar and email when it shipped. It took RIM nearly a year to add that functionality. But it was too little, too late. Google Talk trumps AIM Somehow, AIM is still around. We're not sure how or why, but it is. The cool kids use Google Talk (otherwise known as 'Gchat'). You should too. AOL Mail/Hotmail can't compete with Gmail. What is this, 1996? There's no way to look cool with a Bluetooth headset A lot of people say Bluetooth headsets are only for old/middle-aged people who don't understand technology. That's because Bluetooth headsets are only for old/middle-aged people who don't understand technology. Apple Maps. Enough said. Apple promises it will work to improve its new Maps app, but for now, the product is a bust. There are some decent alternatives like the mobile Web version of Google Maps or Nokia Maps. Good news: Both Nokia and Google will have dedicated mapping apps for iPhones and iPads soon. Siri is still full of problems Next to Apple Maps, Siri is Apple's biggest product blunder. Yes, it continues to improve as Apple adds more data to Siri's servers, but the product just doesn't live up to the expectations set in all the marketing materials. Want a better option? Try Google Now on Android or the voice-powered Google Search app on iOS. Lenovo ThinkPads are way too thick and heavy Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops are a staple in the enterprise world. Yes, they're powerful, but they're also incredibly thick, heavy, and ugly. At the risk of sounding cliche, mobile is the future, not thick and clunky laptops. Smartphones have already killed the iPod Classic Every year tech pundits predict Apple will kill the iPod Classic. And every year they're wrong. Why is it still around? The iPod Classic plays movies and music. That's it. Unless you have a massive music library that you must keep with you at all times, you're better off with a smartphone or iPod Touch as your music player. DVDs and CDs are almost dead Between streaming services like Spotify, Netflix, and Hulu and download-to-own services like iTunes and Amazon, there's almost no reason to buy physical disks for movies and music. Now for some more duds... Click here to see 8 smartphones you shouldn't be caught dead using >

