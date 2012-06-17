AMAZING: Rachel Maddow Falls For False Story Calling For Sarah Palin To Invade Egypt

This is pretty lamestream.



Last night on her show Rachel Maddow called attention to a story on the website Christwire that was advocating for Sarah Palin to lead an American invasion into Egypt.

Now, depending what websites or comments sections you read that story may or may not sound off to you.

However! It certainly sounds nutty enough that a quick Google was probably in order before airing it on national televsion. One that would have revealed pretty quickly that Christwire is a satirical site (and quite funny!).

Alas, apparently the story sounded solid to the Maddow team because they ran with it last night.

Maddow’s people caught the mistake a short while later (as the Atlantic Wire notes, more than can be said for HuffPo). But so much for Sarah Palin making it through the month without getting connected to Egypt.

Video below courtesy of the Atlantic Wire…because MSNBC has apparently scrapped it from their website. Way to be transparent folks! Expect a ‘lame’ Facebook note and or tweet from Palin shortly.



