Lame Jobs Are Harmful To Your Health

Americans can expect a raise this year, but according to a new study published in the Occupational and Environmental Medicine Journal , if you hate your job, no raise in the world will have a positive impact on your mental health. In fact, from a mental wellness standpoint, you may be worse off than if you had no job at all.



The study looked at 7,000 Australians and concluded that those with jobs they were unhappy in were mentally worse off than the unemployed. Researchers also found a direct correlation to “unfavorable working conditions” and mental health. Of course, that term is in the eye of the beholder, and can include anything from a less than stellar salary, cold workplace to a brutal boss.

Likewise, job quality impacted the mental health scores of the unemployed who eventually found jobs. While those satisfied with their new line of work had increased scores, those with a job they hated showed even greater declines in mental health than when they previously had no job.

