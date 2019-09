Yahoo stock is up 8% this morning on talk of an AOL-Yahoo-PE merger.



But the talk is just that – talk.

All we’ve ever heard is that PE firms called AOL Tim Armstrong about Yahoo and that he responded positively.

Yahoo isn’t even involved.

This could be painful.

