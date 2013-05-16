Unbelievable Photos From Lamborghini's Birthday Tour Of Italy

Lamborghini just turned 50 years old, and the luxury car maker celebrated in style.



To mark what it dubbed “100 years of innovation in half the time,” Lambo organised the largest gathering of its cars ever, for a six-day, 750-mile drive through Italy.

Owners of nearly 350 cars from 27 countries gathered on Thursday, May 7 in Milan for the Grande Giro, or Grand Tour.

After stops in Rome, Pisa, and Bologna along the way, they made their way to Sant’Agata Bolognese, the home of Lamborghini.

There, prizes were given for the most impressive rides, and the world saw the reveal of the most outrageous Lamborghini ever.

