Unbelievable Photos From Lamborghini's Birthday Tour Of Italy

Alex Davies
lamborghini 50th anniversary event

Lamborghini just turned 50 years old, and the luxury car maker celebrated in style.

To mark what it dubbed “100 years of innovation in half the time,” Lambo organised the largest gathering of its cars ever, for a six-day, 750-mile drive through Italy.

Owners of nearly 350 cars from 27 countries gathered on Thursday, May 7 in Milan for the Grande Giro, or Grand Tour.

After stops in Rome, Pisa, and Bologna along the way, they made their way to Sant’Agata Bolognese, the home of Lamborghini.

There, prizes were given for the most impressive rides, and the world saw the reveal of the most outrageous Lamborghini ever.

The celebration kicked off in Milan.

Nearly 350 Lamborghinis came out for the event.

Cars came from 27 countries to take part.

That made it the largest gathering of Lamborghinis ever.

To keep everything organised, each car owner was given a number for his or her car.

One was lucky enough to get the number 007.

One owner decorated the hood of his car to show the fighting bull blowing out candles on a cake.

The event attracted a lot of Lamborghini fans.

Including children.

And police, who stopped for a group shot.

Everyone looked really pumped to be there.

Event staff members wore light blue outfits.

After a full day in Milan, the convoy packed up and headed to Forte dei Marmi, on the Mediterranean coast, near Pisa.

It was a beautiful day for the 242-mile drive to the seaside resort town.

Somewhere along the route, this Lambo stopped for a photo with a jet.

Fewer than 8,000 people live year round in Forte dei Marmi, which is home to a satirical art museum.

Among the many cars was this Countach, in the classic red.

While stylish, Lamborghini cars aren't the most comfortable, at least when you're getting in or out.

On Thursday, day three of the rally, it was time to head to Rome.

There was time for a stop in Pisa along the way.

This driver was lucky the police didn't see him driving while using his cell phone.

The weather wasn't great for the entire celebration.

The cars still looked great on the road.

Especially when they traveled in packs.

Parked together in a public square in Bologna, the Lamborghinis made a remarkable scene.

An especially colourful one.

There were occasional breaks for food and mingling.

On day four of five, rain spoiled the 29-mile drive from Bologna to Sant'Agata Bolognese.

But drivers could open their convertibles for at least part of the day.

Then the prizes were given. This women took home an award for her 350 GTS, which she accepted barefoot.

Lamborghini marked the last day of the celebration with an impressive show.

That's where the totally ridiculous 'Egoista' concept was revealed. The name for the one-seat car is Spanish for 'selfish.'

