Lamborghini Will Build An Aventador Roadster After All

Lamborghini’s Aventador is one of the wildest supercars you can find on the road today.



And now, our friends at Teamspeed have spied the rumoured roadster version of the car cold weather testing in Northern Sweden.

Teamspeed is reporting that the car will have a one piece, lightweight, carbon fibre roof that will be lifted off manually.

Power still comes from the massive 691 horsepower V12 of its coupe brother. Expect the Aventador Roadster to amplify the glorious V12 soundtrack and give up very little in terms of performance.

Check out an image of the car below and head over to Teamspeed for a more in depth look:

Photo: Courtesy Teamspeed

