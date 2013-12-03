The $US4.5 Million Lamborghini Supercar Made Its Public Debut On An Aircraft Carrier In Abu Dhabi [PHOTOS]

After its March debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini’s completely over-the-top Veneno supercar made its official public debut on Sunday. To make sure the setting matched the car, the event was held on an Italian aircraft carrier, docked in Abu Dhabi.

Only nine units of the Veneno Roadster will be built, starting in 2014, and each will cost €3.3 million euros ($4.5 million), before taxes.

So what do you get for all that money? A somewhat absurd-looking car that comes with 750 horsepower, enough to go from 0 to 62 mph in under three seconds. You do not get a roof, but we believe Lamborghini when it promises “an intense driving experience.”

Fabio Cannavaro, former captain of Italian national soccer team, got to sit in the Veneno:

