Here's Lamborghini's All-New Supercar --  The Huracán

Lamborghini Lamborghini has unveiled its new supercar, the Huracán.

Just a few weeks after the very last Gallardo rolled of the assembly line, Lamborghini has given us our first official look at the car that will take its place: the Huracán.

Continuing a tradition, the name comes from a famous bull who fought in Spain in 1879, “showing his unrelenting character and remaining defiant and invincible, thus entering into the legend of fighting bulls’ history.”

No doubt Lamborghini hopes the supercar will do the same.

From the photos and details released today, it’s off to a good start. The Huracán is designed from scratch, and the first version, the LP 610-4, is powered by a 5.2 liter V10 engine that generates over 600 horsepower. It will go from a dead stop to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, and top out at 201 mph.

In terms of style, it’s unmistakably a Lambo, and not a big departure from the looks of the Gallardo.

But the supercar market is crowded with excellent offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini’s traditional rival, as well as McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin. So we’ll have to see how the Huracán handles on the road — and how much it costs — before finding out how it will compete.

The Gallardo was introduced at the Geneva show in 2003, and saw a production run of 14,000 units. Those make up half of all Lamborghini cars ever made.

The brand new supercar will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, but Lamborghini will host private viewing parties for “qualified prospects” starting in January.

First deliveries should start in the Spring of 2014. Pricing has not been announced.

