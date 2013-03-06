Lamborghini Unveils $3.9 Million Supercar To Celebrate Its 50th Birthday

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann with the new Veneno in Geneva.

The Geneva Motor Show is in full swing after opening to the press this morning, but things really kicked off last night when Lamborghini unveiled the highly anticipated supercar it created to mark its 50th birthday.Named for a legendary fighting bull, the Veneno checks off all the supercar must-haves: Carbon fibre body construction, a striking body style made with aerodynamics in mind, and an eye-popping price tag.



At $3.9 million, the Veneno is the most expensive Lamborghini ever built and is among history’s priciest production cars.

Its 6.5-liter, 12-cylinder engine will produce a whopping 750 horsepower, enough to send the car from from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, and up to a top speed of 220 mph.

The new Lambo is street legal, but only the luckiest of car lovers will ever have the chance to see one in the flesh: Only three will be produced. Not surprisingly, they have already been sold.

The car on display in Geneva is a prototype, and will not be sold, according to CNN Money.

