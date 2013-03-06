A 1973 Lamborghini Tractor Is On Sale For $9,500

A Lamborghini tractor, similar to the one for sale.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Lamborghini name may conjure images of finely tuned sports cars, but the company’s present day success is actually built on tractors.In 1963, Ferruccio Lamborghini founded the now famous Automobil Lamborghini, using the money he had made manufacturing high-quality tractors in post-war Italy. Lamborghini Trattori is still in business today.



For fans of the charging bull who want a Lambo that will really stand out in their vehicle collection, there’s a 1973 tractor for sale, listed on Craigslist in Selma, California, for $9,500.

Here’s the listing:

You are looking at a 1973 Lamborghini Tractor. This is a 4 Wheel Drive tractor that is 90 horsepower air cooled strong engine. The Model number is a R804DT. Great Collectors Tractor! Less than 700 hours! Great Condition! Asking 9500 OBO. There are two of them. Other Types of tractors on site!

For photos of the tractor in question, head over to Craigslist.

