I Just Used One Of The Rarest And Most Expensive Phones In The World

If you think $US700 is an expensive price for a smartphone, you haven’t heard about Lamborghini’s 88 Tauri smartphone.

The gold-plated version of Lamborghini’s 88 Tauri costs $US6,000.

There are two main reasons the phone is so expensive, a company representative told us. There are only 1,947 units in the world, so the limited quantity alone drives up the price. Plus, the phone is plated with gold and its back is made of high-end Italian calfskin leather and stainless steel.

It almost doesn’t even feel like a phone at all when holding it, but more like an accessory. The texture is rough and angular, which feels much different than the smooth, curved shape of most smartphones.

The screen measures five inches diagonally, but the phone itself feels a lot larger than other devices with similarly sized screens like the Galaxy S5 since the casing is so large.

Despite the high price, a company representative told us the phone sells pretty well in high-end stores like Harrods in London.

For those who are wondering, the phone runs on Android 4.4 KitKat — one of Google’s more recent builds of the software, but not the newest version.

Lamborghini’s 88 Tauri isn’t the most expensive phone in the world, but it’s up there. Vertu also makes high-end smartphones that can cost as much as $US10,000, which are also made of high-end materials. Vertu’s phones, however, come with free access to your own personal concierge service for a limited time.

