The most powerful Lamborghini ever made just went roofless — check out the new hybrid Sián Roadster

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster is the convertible version of the Sián hybrid hypercar.

With a V12 engine and an e-motor, it makes a combined 819 horsepower.

Lamborghini only made 19 examples and they are all sold out. No pricing was announced.

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster is here. You can’t have one because they’re already all sold out. Sorry.

Lamborghini has gone and produced just 19 examples of the roofless version of its Sián hybrid hypercar that was unveiled in 2019. It looks striking, to say the least.

The engine hardware remains the same, according to the release: a V12 engine with a 48-volt e-motor, producing 34 horsepower, to make a total system output of 819 horsepower. This is, as Lamborghini puts it, the “roofless version of the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced.”

The car you see here in the photos is finished in a shade called Blu Uranus. The wheels are coloured with Oro Electrum, which Lamborghini says is to signify electrification.

Lamborghini didn’t announce pricing for the Sián Roadster, but Motor1 estimates that it could cost as much as $US3.7 million.

The Lamborghini Sián Roadster is the roofless version of the Sián hybrid hypercar.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

It also uses a hybrid powertrain that includes a V12 engine and a 48-volt e-motor.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

Total system output is a claimed 819 horsepower.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

Lamborghini says the Sián Roadster can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

The car you see in these photos is wearing a paint shade called Blu Uranus.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

It also has Oro Electrum wheels, a colour which Lamborghini says signifies electrification.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

When viewed aerially, the Sián Roadster is supposed to evoke the “periscopio line” from the first Lamborghini Countach.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

It has the iconic Lamborghini Y-shaped headlights.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

The rear is made up of the familiar Lamborghini hexagonal design.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

The Sián represents Lamborghini’s future hybrid strategy.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

The electric motor kicks in to help the car with low-speed actions like reversing and parking.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

No pricing was announced at this time, but Motor1 estimates that it could cost as much as $US3.7 million.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

Lamborghini only built 19 examples and all are sold out.

Lamborghini Lamborghini Sián Roadster.

