This insane new Lamborghini packs 830 horsepower and can be driven only on a racetrack

Lamborghini has revealed the SCV12, the most powerful, naturally-aspirated hypercar in the company’s history.

The Lamborghini SCV12 hails from Lambo’s Squadra Corse, the brand’s ultra-high-performance and motorsports shop.

Based on the Aventador, the SCV12 is made of lightweight carbon-fibre and boasts an innovative supercharging technology.

The SCV12 hits the racetrack only – no road driving for this beast – in summer 2020. Production will be limited, but owners will be invited to participate in a racing program.

The mad geniuses at Lamborghini’s high-performance Squadra Corse skunkworks have pulled the cover off the thoroughly rad and staggeringly powerful SCV12 – the most powerful Lambo to date, unassisted by turbos, superchargers (sort of), or hybrids. As the name implies, all V12 engine and nothing else.

The SCV12 is based on a modified Aventador, with a carbon-fibre chassis to transform the power-to-weight ratio into something mid-warping.

Forget about driving this visitor from another dimension of speed on normal roads. The SCV12 is for the racetrack only.

“Not homologated for road use, the SCV12 will be produced entirely in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory in just a few dozen units,” Lamborghini said in a statement. “Customers will become members of a very exclusive club that will give them access to special driving programs for driving their own SCV12 on the world’s most prestigious circuits.”

Let’s take a closer look at this monster:

The Lamborghini SCV12 was created by Squadra Corse, which looks after Lambo’s excessively high-performance rides and its motorsports and custom programs.

The mid-mounted V12 makes 830 horsepower. It’s the most potent all-motor V12 Lambo has ever created, and it enjoys a special brand of speed-based supercharging.

The forced induction is generated by velocity: the intake scoop on the roof pipes airflow to the engine as the car picks up speed, producing all-natural oomph.

The custom rear wing is carbon fibre and enables downforce that rivals a GT3 race car. According to Lambo, “a new six-speed gearbox, derived from the one fitted on the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO,” sends the considerable power to the rear wheels.

It’s not out of the question that Lamborghini could enter this SCV12 in the new hypercar class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Lamborghini SCV12 officially arrived this summer. Pricing? Who knows — a lot. An Aventador SVJ can top $US600,000. The SCV12 could break the $US1 million mark.

