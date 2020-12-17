A wealthy buyer commissioned this one-off Lamborghini to look straight out of a video game — tour the 'SC20'

Lamborghini Lamborghini SC20.

The Lamborghini SC20 is the second one-off model made by the automaker’s motorsports team, Squadra Corse.

It’s a roofless carbon-fibre roadster that’s meant to be legal for public road use.

The project was commissioned by a single unnamed customer, and Lamborghini didn’t say how much it charged.

You might not know this, but if you have enough money, you can actually tell automakers what to do.

Meet the Lamborghini SC20, Lamborghini’s newest one-off created especially for a single customer. Clearly, whoever this person is, they have an aversion to roofs. Which, same.

One-off or not, the SC20 is one of the most extreme-looking cars Lamborghini has built in recent memory. The body is made from carbon fibre and the car has a V12 engine producing a claimed 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, according to a company press release.

No pricing information was announced. But seeing as only one was made for one customer â€” and most of the human population could never afford it anyway â€” it doesn’t really matter, does it?

Read on to learn more about the SC20.

The SC20 is the newest Lamborghini one-off that was created especially for a single customer.

The unnamed customer was “involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers,” according to Lamborghini.

Source: Lamborghini

It’s a roof-less roadster that’s legal to drive on public roads.

The SC20 represents the second one-off created by Lamborghini’s motorsport team, Squadra Corse.

The white exterior paint is called Bianco Fu.

And there’s a blue Blu Cepheus livery that decorates it.

The Blu Cepheus carries on in the car’s interior, which also features black Nero Cosmus detailing.

There’s exposed carbon fibre on the dashboard cover, door panels, centre console, rear wall, and steering wheel.

The SC20’s door handles, though, are “machined from solid aluminium.”

The automaker used 3D printing technology to create the car’s air vents.

The SC20’s V12 engine sits behind the driver.

It has a sky-high, 8,500-rpm redline.

It produces a claimed 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque.

There’s also a four-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed transmission.

The centre-lock wheels are made from lightweight aluminium. They’re 20 inches in the front and 21 in the rear.

The SC20’s body is made from carbon fibre.

Lamborghini’s aerodynamic engineers apparently “slicked [it] down by hand.”

This was to optimise the car’s aerodynamics.

This way, the SC20 offers both good performance and passenger comfort without the courtesy of a roof.

Its front splitter takes inspiration from that of the Huracán GT3 EVO.

And in profile, it should remind you of the Essenza SCV12.

The giant rear wing has three adjustable positions: Low, Medium, and High Load.

No price for the SC20 was mentioned, given that a single buyer commissioned it.

But you can bet it’s well in the millions.

