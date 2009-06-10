Lamborghini Says It's Building A Hybrid

Chinese car sales rose 47% in the May, the most in three years, aided by stimulus checks and rebates. [Bloomberg]
Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard, who was tossed by Elon, is making mobile chargers for Tesla Roadsters. [Edmunds]
China’s big alt-energy push–20% of energy from renewables by 2020. [Guardian]
Small nuclear reactors to be announced today? [Green Inc.]
Why it’s so hard to get energy from Wave Power. [Environmental Capital]
Iran signs a $5 billion contract with China to develop an oil field. [Bloomberg]
Lamborghini says its developing a hybrid. [Environmental Capital]
High gas prices could kill a recovery. [NYT]
NREL lists 13 solar companies that will receive small amounts of money, $500,000, as part of an incubator program. [NREL]
DOE launches a Google map of alt energy fueling stations, so you can see where electric chargers are. [Earth2Tech]
Changing face of VC in greentech, it’s getting smaller, which can be a good thing. [Greentech Media]
China rips Japan over its climate goals. [Reuters]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.