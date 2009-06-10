Lamborghini Says It's Building A Hybrid

Chinese car sales rose 47% in the May, the most in three years, aided by stimulus checks and rebates. [Bloomberg]



Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard, who was tossed by Elon, is making mobile chargers for Tesla Roadsters. [Edmunds]

China’s big alt-energy push–20% of energy from renewables by 2020. [Guardian]

Small nuclear reactors to be announced today? [Green Inc.]

Why it’s so hard to get energy from Wave Power. [Environmental Capital]

Iran signs a $5 billion contract with China to develop an oil field. [Bloomberg]

Lamborghini says its developing a hybrid. [Environmental Capital]

High gas prices could kill a recovery. [NYT]

NREL lists 13 solar companies that will receive small amounts of money, $500,000, as part of an incubator program. [NREL]

DOE launches a Google map of alt energy fueling stations, so you can see where electric chargers are. [Earth2Tech]

Changing face of VC in greentech, it’s getting smaller, which can be a good thing. [Greentech Media]

China rips Japan over its climate goals. [Reuters]

