Lamborghini's New $445,300 Aventador Is Topless And Hugely Powerful

Photo: Lamborghini
In the summer of 2011, Lamborghini introduced the Aventador LP 700-4. Having delivered 1,300 so far, the Italian supercar maker is now offering the LP 700-4 as a roadster.Without a roof in the way, drivers of the new Aventador can enjoy the noise of the 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces a huge 700 horsepower.
The Roadster LP 700-4 comes to the United States with a $445,300 price tag, including a $3,700 gas guzzler tax.
The wheels are made of light forged aluminium to save weight. 20-inch and 21-inch rims are available.
The light blue colour is called 'Azzuro Thetis,' and is reminiscent of Lamborghini's 1968 Miura Roadster.
Lamborghini included a Start & Stop system using high-performance capacitors, which it calls 'an absolute first in the super sports car segment.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.