Lamborghini's New $445,300 Aventador Is Topless And Hugely Powerful

Photo: Lamborghini

In the summer of 2011, Lamborghini introduced the Aventador LP 700-4. Having delivered 1,300 so far, the Italian supercar maker is now offering the LP 700-4 as a roadster.Without a roof in the way, drivers of the new Aventador can enjoy the noise of the 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces a huge 700 horsepower.



The Roadster LP 700-4 comes to the United States with a $445,300 price tag, including a $3,700 gas guzzler tax.

