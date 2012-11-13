Lamborghini's New $445,300 Aventador Is Topless And Hugely Powerful

Alex Davies
Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Photo: Lamborghini

In the summer of 2011, Lamborghini introduced the Aventador LP 700-4. Having delivered 1,300 so far, the Italian supercar maker is now offering the LP 700-4 as a roadster.Without a roof in the way, drivers of the new Aventador can enjoy the noise of the 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces a huge 700 horsepower.

The Roadster LP 700-4 comes to the United States with a $445,300 price tag, including a $3,700 gas guzzler tax.

It features Lamborghini's trademark scissor doors.

The roof is made of carbon fibre and weighs only 6kg (about 13 lbs).

It is removed by hand and stored in the front luggage compartment.

Lamborghini says it takes only a few seconds.

The rear pillar has been redesigned to provide enough ventilation to the engine.

The wheels are made of light forged aluminium to save weight. 20-inch and 21-inch rims are available.

The powered rear windshield controls how much of the engine's noise the car's passengers can hear.

Lamborghini says the Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster has a top speed of 217 mph.

Its 0 to 60 mph time is 3 seconds flat, barely slower than the coupe version.

The upholstery is made by hand in Sant'Agata Bolognese, where Lamborghini is headquartered.

The leather is called 'Sabbia Nefertem.'

The light blue colour is called 'Azzuro Thetis,' and is reminiscent of Lamborghini's 1968 Miura Roadster.

Lamborghini included a Start & Stop system using high-performance capacitors, which it calls 'an absolute first in the super sports car segment.'

From pure power to pure luxury.

DON'T MISS: Audi's $110,000 S8 Is An Amazing Living Room On Wheels >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.