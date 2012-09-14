Lamborghini Is Recalling 1,500 Gallardos Over A Potential Fire Hazard

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

DETROIT (AP) — Italian sports car maker Lamborghini is recalling some Gallardo models because power steering fluid can leak and catch fire.The recall affects about 1,500 Gallardo Coupe and Spyder autos, from model years 2004 to 2006. The cars start at about $200,000.



Lamborghini says in documents sent to U.S. safety regulators that pipes can corrode near the power steering pump. In rare cases, fluid can leak onto the hot engine and cause a fire.

The company says it discovered the problem in product monitoring and testing. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The cars were built from May of 2003 through April of 2008.

Owners will be notified this month. Dealers will update the power steering system free of charge.

