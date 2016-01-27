Lamborghini posted record sales in last year and is getting ready for a big 2016

Lamborghini announced today a record number of sales in 2015.

The automaker sold 3,245 vehicles last year in keeping with a generally bullish car market, the Italian exotic car maker said in an official press release.

The company will also add 150 employees to aid assembly of their third model, the Urus SUV, and will soon double the size of its production facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese and add another 320 employees ahead of the new model’s release.

“We are getting ready for groundbreaking changes with the introduction of our third model in 2018, which points to stable, sustainable growth for our company,” President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in the release.

The company also stressed its “constant ecological focus to preserve the planet for current and future generations.”

Presumably, that means Lambo will reconsider the 12 miles per gallon achieved by their V12 Aventador.

But probably not.

