A former race car driver collected 9 Lamborghinis including some of the rarest ever to start a museum, but now he's selling them — take a closer look at the Italian icons

RM Sotheby’s is hosting a European auction that includes the Petitjean Collection.

The Petitjean Collection has almost 100 cars and all of them will be offered without reserve.

Nine Lamborghinis, stretching across the brand’s storied history, are one of the auction’s centerpieces.

The auction will open on June 3.

Another online-only car auction is going up on the block.

For its European Sale auction, auction house RM Sotheby’s decided to shift to an online-only affair, similar to its ongoing Driving into Summer online-only auction. In particular, it will feature the Petitjean Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

The Petitjean Collection is an incredible single-owner collection that took half a century to amass, according to RM Sotheby’s. Marcel Petitjean, its current owner, is a French ex-race car driver that put his money toward a collection of rare and valuable cars starting in the late 1960s with the intention of starting a museum.

He seemed to have a particular affinity for Lamborghinis as there are nine in the collection.

The auction house says that though the cars have been kept in a dry storage facility, they haven’t been driven in years and will need recommissioning if a buyer wants to drive them.

The Petitjean Collection will go up for auction between June 3 to June 11. There are nearly 100 cars in the collection, including two Porsche tractors and nine Lamborghinis: two Countach models, a Diablo, an Espada, an Islero, a Jalpa, a Jarama, a Miura, and an Urraco.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

There are almost 100 cars in the Petitjean Collection, which will be for sale without reserve as part of RM Sotheby’s online-only European Sale auction on June 3 to June 11. Nine of them are very special Lamborghinis.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

This is a 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

The Espadas are easily identifiable through their extensive use of rear glass.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

Here’s another look at it. It looks like a greenhouse.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

The interior has some gorgeous wood trim.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

And it could seat four!

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

This is a 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

It’s one of the rarest Lamborghinis ever made.

Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

A mere 177 400 GT models were ever produced.

Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

Unfortunately, there’s some engine damage on this one that needs repairing.

Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

It was added to the collection in 2010.

Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

Ah, the 1968 Lamborghini Miura.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone.

It is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone.

It has a mid-mounted, 4.0-litre V12 engine.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone.

The Miura is also recognised as the world’s first supercar.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone.

It was also apparently the fastest production car of its time.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone.

This one is estimated to sell for at least $US760,000.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone.

The 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa, on the other hand, looks far less radical than the Miura.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa.

It still maintains those beautiful mid-engine proportions, though.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa.

It was supposed to be an entry-level sports car.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa.

Basically, the Gallardo of its day.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa.

That blocky instrument cluster is cool

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa.

This one is a 1974 Lamborghini Urraco P250.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1974 Lamborghini Urraco.

Lamborghini only ever made 520 Urracos.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1974 Lamborghini Urraco.

It was intended as a competitor for the Ferrari Dino and Alfa Romeo Montreal.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1974 Lamborghini Urraco.

All the gauges lined up in a row like that is a good look.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1974 Lamborghini Urraco.

This particular one has a replacement engine.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1974 Lamborghini Urraco.

The 1970 Lamborghini Islero is perhaps the least-known Lamborghini.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTS.

Lamborghini only built 226 Isleros.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTS.

Their styling shows restraint and class. Ferruccio Lamborghini himself drove one.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTS.

Ferruccio Lamborghini’s personal Islero wasn’t just any old Islero, however. It used a Miura-spec V12 engine and wore a gorgeous coat of powder-blue paint.

This isn’t the only Lamborghini Countach in the Petitjean Collection.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone.

But it is a 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone.

It has just 13,800 km on the clock, which is approximately 8,600 miles.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone.

It’s finished in a lovely dark blue paint.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone.

The inside is also blue but with white seat insets.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone.

This is the other Countach in the collection — a 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

Unlike the rounded lines of the Miura, the Countach’s looks are made of sharp angles and straight lines.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

The engine produces 375 horsepower.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

It’s a 4.8-litre V12. Naturally aspirated, of course.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

The car has a claimed top speed of 160 mph.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

This red one has fewer than 9,000 miles on the clock.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

RM Sotheby’s expects it to sell for at least $US272,000.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

The interior is perfect.

Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone.

Then there’s this 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

The Diablo replaced the long-running Countach.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

It represents Lamborghini’s foray into the ‘90s and thus more modern times.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

This was a car that definitely adorned many bedroom posters.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

The interior is pretty refined despite what the car looks like on the outside.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

Be sure to check out RM Sotheby’s European Sale and the Petitjean Collection when the auction opens on June 3.

Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s 1991 Lamborghini Diablo

