A Lamborghini Murcielago Burned To A Crisp In China

The Lamborghini Murcielago is a beautiful car. Even, it turns out, when it’s on fire.



According to Car News China, which posted the photos and shared them with us, the Lambo may have been involved in an illegal drag race in Shenzhen on Sunday when the fire began.

By the time the flames went out, all that was left of the lime green supercar was a blackened hull.

The Murcielago, produced between 2001 and 2010, goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds. It costs around $400,000.

Photo: Car News China

Photo: Car News China

Here’s what it should look like:

