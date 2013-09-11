Lamborghini Reveals The Fastest Gallardo Of All Time [PHOTOS]

The
world’s largest car show is underway in Frankfurt, and automakers from around the world are taking the stage to reveal what they’ve been working on.
Lamborghini has come up with something special: The fastest Gallardo, ever.
The full royal name of this latest offering is the Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse.
It’s derived from the Blancpain Super Trofeo race car, and little has been changed.
The new Gallardo and the Blancpain have the same 5.2-liter V10 engine, which generates an enormous 570 horsepower.
But the newcomer has one huge advantage over its father figure: It’s street legal.
Lamborghini has announced a €191,100 ($253,303) plus tax price tag for the Squadra Corse, and a limited production run (no word on just how many models will be built).
And although you can take it for trips to the grocery store, please head to the track before putting the more than 500 horsepower to use.
The 'Squadra Corse' part of the name refers to Lamborghini's motorsports department. The place does good work.
The new Gallardo and the Blancpain Super Trofeo race car have the same 5.2-liter engine -- no modifications. The V10 generates 570 horsepower, and is controlled by a 'robotized e-gear six-speed transmission.'
The car -- made mostly of aluminium and carbon fibre -- weighs in at under 3,000 pounds, making all that power all the more useful.
To keep the Corse on the ground through tight turns at big speeds, Lamborghini gave it the rear wing that graces the Blancpain.
The 'minimalist sporty interior' is decked with lightweight carbon fibre and Alcantara faux leather.
So if you want to hit the streets at face melting speeds and have $US250,000 on hand, now's the time to act. Lamborghini hasn't revealed how many of the Squadra Corse it will build, but you can bet it won't be a lot.
