Lamborghini Reveals The Fastest Gallardo Of All Time [PHOTOS]

Lamborghini Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann showed off the new Gallardo in Frankfurt.

The

world’s largest car show is underway in Frankfurt, and automakers from around the world are taking the stage to reveal what they’ve been working on.

Lamborghini has come up with something special: The fastest Gallardo, ever.

The full royal name of this latest offering is the Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse.

It’s derived from the Blancpain Super Trofeo race car, and little has been changed.

The new Gallardo and the Blancpain have the same 5.2-liter V10 engine, which generates an enormous 570 horsepower.

But the newcomer has one huge advantage over its father figure: It’s street legal.

Lamborghini has announced a €191,100 ($253,303) plus tax price tag for the Squadra Corse, and a limited production run (no word on just how many models will be built).

And although you can take it for trips to the grocery store, please head to the track before putting the more than 500 horsepower to use.

