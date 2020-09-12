Lamborghini will now sell you a fancy new $18,000 bike — see the Cervélo R5 Lamborghini Edition

Lamborghini Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

Lamborghini and bicycle company Cervélo Cycles teamed up to create the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

It is an “ultra-limited edition” street bike.

Each one will cost $US18,000 and only 63 will be made.

Haven’t you heard? There’s a bicycle shortage in the United States as people’s discomfort with taking public transportation is met with their need to exercise. But as always, with impeccable timing, Lamborghini is here with a solution â€” a limited-edition street bike. Yours for merely the price of a cheap new car.

Lamborghini teamed up with Canadian-Dutch bicycle company CervÃ©lo Cycles to create the “ultra-limited edition” (their words) CervÃ©lo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition. It wears a livery that you’ll recognise from the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and has only Italian-made components as accessories.

Only 63 examples of the bike will be made. It’s available now and carries a price tag of $US18,000 â€” or about $US3,000 more than a new Mitsubishi Mirage.

Read on to see more of the CervÃ©lo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition.

The Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition is an “ultra-limited edition” street bike from Lamborghini and bicycle company Cervélo Cycles.

It is a new version of the existing Cervélo R5, according to Lamborghini. That bike starts at $US10,500.

It wears livery that’s a tribute to the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

That livery is like orange camo, if you wanted to camouflage yourself in a fire.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ set a Nürburgring Nordschleife record in 2018 of 6:44.97, if you care about that kind of thing.

The bike wears a Lamborghini crest on it so you can impress your friends.

Oh, here’s another one!

And another one, dang!

There are also Italian-made components as accessories.

The bike’s press release says it was “created to tackle the steepest uphill and downhill tracks of the Italian Dolomite Alps.”

But that’s really up to you, the person powering the bike.

Only 63 examples of the Cervélo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition will be made.

Each will cost $US18,000 and are available from Cervélo resellers and dealers.

