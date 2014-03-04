The Engine In Lamborghini's All-New Supercar Sounds Terrific

The Geneva Motor Show starts this week, and the world is about to get its first in-person look at the all-new Lamborghini supercar, the Huracán.

But first, Lamborghini is asking us to listen to the 5.2-liter V10 engine that will produce over 600 horsepower and send the Huracán from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. It’s glorious.

Pricing for the Huracán hasn’t been announced yet, but Lamborghini has already sold more than 700.

Here’s the ignition:

Driving:

And what happens when you really step on the gas:

