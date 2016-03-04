This Lamborghini Huracan was inspired by the Italian Air Force

Lamborghini revealed this week at the Geneva Motor Show a special edition of their Huracán LP 610-4 supercar called the Huracán Avio, or “aviation.”

The new edition, of which only 250 will be produced, was revealed alongside the simply outrageous Lamborghini Centenario.

While the car’s 4.2-litre, 610-horsepower V10 and driving dynamics remain the same, the Huracán Avio is really a cosmetic upgrade.

Along with the obvious full-length double racing stripe offset from center, exterior colour choices are Blu Grifo, Grigio Nibbio, Grigio Vulcano and Verde Turbine, which are inspired by those of the Italian Air Force Academy.

There’s also a pretty slick roundel on the car’s sides. There are also a few special tweaks to the car’s interior.

The Huracán Avio will reach showrooms this summer.

