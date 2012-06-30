WATCH: The Lamborghini Gallardo Is An Absolute Beast

Coming in at a whopping $239,000 and packing a wallop of 550 horsepower, the Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Spyder is one car that will certainly turn a lot of heads. And if you’re lucky enough to take one for spin, you’ll realise that driving one is not unlike taming the breed of fighting bull for which it is named.



Something some would say, you have to be a bit crazy to do.

Watch the video below to see us try.



Produced by Robert Libetti & Wiliam Wei

Music “Nuff Stickers” by Kidkanevil & DZA



