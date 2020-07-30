The new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 has the company's most powerful V12 engine ever with a claimed 830 horsepower

Lamborghini Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only race car that you can own.

Only 40 will be made.

Each one comes with a dedicated parking spot at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy.

On the heels of the Lamborghini Sián and Sián Roadster, Lamborghini just officially released the Essenza SCV12. It’s more powerful and even more exclusive. And it’s not a hybrid.

Business Insider gave you a sneak peek of the car, wrapped in camouflage livery, on June 24. Wednesday’s announcement has even more details, such as what it actually looks like.

Created exclusively to be used on the track, the Essenza SCV12 isn’t actually a car you can drive legally on public roads. Just look at it. It doesn’t even have proper headlights and that front bumper certainly does not look like it was tested for pedestrian safety.

Lamborghini says the Essenza SCV12’s claimed 830-horsepower means its V12 is the “most powerful V12 from Lamborghini to date,” according to an official press release. The car uses a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and is rear-wheel drive – a departure from the all-wheel drive typically found in the street-legal Lamborghinis.

The green livery you see includes Verde Silvans, Grigio Linx, Nero Aldebaran Gloss, and Arancio California, as well as Pertamina, Pirelli, and Roger Dubuis – longtime Lamborghini partners.

Lamborghini is only making 40 examples of the Essenza SCV12. It didn’t announce pricing, but you can bet it will be well into the seven figures.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only offering that fulfils the FIA’s safety regulations for prototype-class cars.

The FIA is the governing body behind racing events such as Formula One. Prototype cars are a classification of race cars that are typically built to compete in the World Endurance Championship, which includes races such as the 24 Hours Le Mans.

With a claimed 830-horsepower V12, Lamborghini says the Essenza SCV12 has the “most powerful V12 from Lamborghini to date.”

The exhaust pipes were specially designed to cut down on back pressure and improve performance.

There’s a six-speed sequential gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

And a carbon fibre monocoque chassis.

The wheels — 19 inches in the front and 20 inches in the back — are made from lightweight magnesium.

The car’s aerodynamics provide both downforce and cooling.

The rear wing is also adjustable.

Customers who buy the Essenza SCV12 won’t just get a car.

They will also become part of a club that gives them access to driving their cars on “the most prestigious circuits in the world.”

You’ll also get to store your Essenza SCV12 in a new hangar built at Lamborghini’s headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, that includes webcams so you can watch over it for 24 hours a day.

Lamborghini did not offer pricing or availability at this time. But if you have to ask…

