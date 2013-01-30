Lamborghini Took Over Miami's Airport To Show Off Its New Topless Supercar

The new Roadsters pose with a Boeing 777 in Miami.

Photo: Lamborghini

Lamborghini has finally debuted the roadster version of the LP 700-4 we first saw in photos in November, and it did not take the usual auto show route.Instead of putting the topless supercar on stage, Lamborghini took over a runway at Miami International Airport yesterday, where it raced five of the new Aventadors at 210 mph.



That’s 30 mph faster than the speed of a large passenger jet at takeoff.

The airport fun was followed by a 50-vehicle parade down Collins Avenue in South Beach.

The Italian automaker noted that the airport takeover was authorised by the FAA and that thanks to careful planning, no flights were affected.

The Aventador LP 700-4 Roadster, which comes with a $445,300 price tag, has 700 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in just under three seconds.

A parade of 50 Lamborghinis in Miami.

Photo: Lamborghini

CEO Stephan Winkelmann with the new Aventador.

Photo: Lamborghini

