A $US420,000 Lamborghini Burst Into Flames During Rush Hour In Britain

A bright orange Lamborghini Murcielago burst into flames during rush hour in the British town of Coleshill, tying up the roadway for hours.

The car, which has a sticker price of $US422,000, reportedly caught fire after crashing. No one was seriously hurt, according to The Daily Mail.

Here’s a photo of the car on fire, via @BhamUpdates:

M6 has reopened after a Lamborghini burst into flames earlier today. http://t.co/PsFlkzktYP pic.twitter.com/QhEyjlnTPC

— Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) September 6, 2013

The Central Motorway Police Group tweeted out this photo of firefighters putting out the flames:

Photo of the car fire. No-one seroiusly hurt but traffic problems likely for some time M6 north of J4 and M42 link. pic.twitter.com/QpGdUuhYAW

— CMPG (@CMPG) September 6, 2013

And a video, via Mail Online:

