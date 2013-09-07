A $US420,000 Lamborghini Burst Into Flames During Rush Hour In Britain

Julie Zeveloff

A bright orange Lamborghini Murcielago burst into flames during rush hour in the British town of Coleshill, tying up the roadway for hours.

The car, which has a sticker price of $US422,000, reportedly caught fire after crashing. No one was seriously hurt, according to The Daily Mail.

Here’s a photo of the car on fire, via @BhamUpdates:

The Central Motorway Police Group tweeted out this photo of firefighters putting out the flames:

And a video, via Mail Online:

