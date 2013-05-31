SUPERCAR FACE-OFF: Lamborghini Aventador Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia

In the realm of supercars — where prices, top speeds, and horsepower are all sky high — it can be hard to know what’s the best choice.
To help you decide if your next ride should be a Lamborghini Aventador or a Ferrari 458 Italia, there’s supercar comparison site TwinRev.com.
Rather than focus on the look and feel of the cars, TwinRev provides a full, numbers-driven breakdown of the advantages and disadvantages of each, drawing on testing numbers and professional reviews.
You should drop the extra $150,000 on the Aventador. Here’s why:
For more supercar comparisons, head over to TwinRev.com.
