Watch As Lamborghini's $379,000 Aventador Gets Assembled, Piece By Piece

Apparently the setup for one of the events at last month’s launch of the Lamborghini Aventador in Rome was way more complicated than anyone could have expected.



The event, a display of consisting of the Aventador and engines from different periods, took place inside the Chiostro del Bramante, a contemporary art museum housed in a 16th century building.

But the narrow doors at the historical site were no match for the Aventador.

Jalopnik brought us this cool video (via Carscoop) of a team assembling the car, piece by piece.

It feels kind of like Oceans 12, in reverse.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out five cool concept cars we hope to see in the near future >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.