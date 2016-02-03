Lamborghini and the Ford Mustang are posting amazing sales in Australia

The Mustang dominated the sports market for January.

This first new car sales figures for 2016 are out and Toyota has kept the top spot among manufacturers, with the Mazda 3 as the highest selling car.

Hyundai’s new Tucson SUV has proved to be a big hit, with 2065 sales for January, taking out the number 5 spot, while the Holden Commodore has dropped out of the top 10. The Nissan Navara also had a huge month, up 60% year-on-year and taking out the 10th spot overall and 3rd spot in the highly competitive ute segment according to VFACTS.

In the sports market, the Ford Mustang is the highest selling sports car under $80k with 389 sales in January, knocking the Toyota 86 out of the top 3. While Lamborghini also had a great month, selling 22 cars and moving into the number 2 spot for sports cars over $200k.

The three main German luxury brands also had a good month, with Mercedes-Benz only 17 sales off the number 10 spot with 3099 sales. It was then followed by Audi with 2142 and BMW with 2075.

Here are the top 10 car manufacturers for January 2016:

Toyota — 12,453 (down 8.8%)

Mazda — 10,016 (up 11.2%)

Hyundai — 7001 (up 1.4%)

Holden — 6824 (down 18.8%)

Nissan — 5563 (up 22.6%)

Ford — 5504 (up 2.7%)

Mitsubishi — 5007 (up 22.7%)

Volkswagen — 4241 (down 1.3%)

Subaru — 3405 (up 9.7%)

Kia — 3116 (up 29%)

And the top 10 car models for January 2016:

Mazda 3 — 3722 (down 4.6%)

Toyota Corolla — 2758 (down 20.6%)

Ford Ranger — 2418 (up 35.5%)

Toyota HiLux — 2341 (up 0.4%)

Hyundai Tucson — 2065 (new to market)

Hyundai i30 — 1852 (down 11.5%)

Mazda CX-5 — 1750 (up 3%)

Volkswagen Golf 1692 (up 8.5%)

Holden Colorado — 1691 (up 9.6%)

Nissan Navara — 1670 (up 60.6%)

