Lamborghini and Supreme's new skateboarding fashion collaboration is the stuff of my wildest 12-year-old dreams

Lamborghini The Lamborghini/Supreme collaboration work jacket.

Lamborghini and Supreme have teamed up to offer a brand-new capsule collection.

The collection features hats, coveralls, jackets, and T-shirts.

There’s also a skateboard.

Two brands that occupy the most ostentatious aspects of their respective industries – Italian automaker Lamborghini and Supreme, an American skateboard shop and fashion brand – have teamed up, recently releasing a 2020 spring and summer capsule collection that appears to showcase the ethos of both.

It’s a match made in heaven. Be still, my 12-year-old heart.

When I was 12 years old, my favourite automotive brand in the whole world was Lamborghini. (It still sort of is, who am I kidding. Don’t judge.) I loved the sharp angles of its cars, the garish paints it used that other – lesser – automakers wouldn’t dare touch. The key to my current car, which is definitely not a Lamborghini, is hooked onto a Lamborghini key chain. What I’m trying to say is, my fandom is pure.

And now there are even more accessories, much to the delight of my inner child. I’d wear all of this every day and without irony.

caption The Lamborghini-Supreme coveralls. source Lamborghini

To start, here are some Lamborghini coveralls. Normally, coveralls are what you’d wear to keep your actual clothing clean and nice while you do dirty things such as painting and yard work, but they are now fashionable.

Anyone who gets motor oil on these is committing a crime against humanity. It’s common knowledge that real Lamborghini fans don’t lower themselves to the point of changing their own oil.

caption The coveralls. source Lamborghini

The coveralls come in either black or acid green, but we both know in our hearts which we’d choose.

caption The jerseys. source Lamborghini

Then, there are these hockey jerseys. Don’t follow hockey? Don’t even enjoy hockey? Not a worry – we’re all on Team Lamborghini here. The winning team.

caption The work jackets. source Lamborghini

This diamond-patterned work jacket tells everyone you’re the boss. You’re the boss and your office is a Lamborghini. Lucky you.

caption The logo shirt. source Lamborghini

Do you find yourself frustrated because the logos on your clothing just aren’t big and eye-catching enough? Not enough members of your friends and family aware of the brands you support?

Fret no more, because this Lamborghini shirt makes use of the valuable real estate of your entire torso to proclaim your love and devotion for Lamborghini.

caption The fast hats. source Lamborghini

We’re just coming out of winter, but that doesn’t mean spring can’t have its nippy nights. Cosy up your noggin with one of these Lamborghini beanies.

Word on the street is that the Lamborghini logo actually adds 5 extra horsepower, making this one of the fastest hats on the market.

caption The skateboards. source Lamborghini

Finally, the pièce de résistance – for what automotive capsule collection would be complete without a selection of skateboards to choose from? Skateboards are basically cars already, you just provide the power.

When you’re 12 and you don’t own a car, or indeed even a licence, your skateboard is really your only means of transportation. If you were a bicycle or roller-blade kid, I don’t want to hear it.

Lamborghini didn’t include pricing for the pieces in the capsule collection in its press release, but this stuff probably won’t come cheap.

But think about how happy your inner 12-year-old would be. It’d be like wearing the Lamborghini poster you had on your bedroom wall, just minus all the ugly tape you used to stick it there.

