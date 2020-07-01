Lamborghini partnered with a boat maker to create this $3.4 million yacht that looks like a supercar — take a closer look

Lamborghini Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

Lamborghini Automobili teamed up with The Italian Sea Group to create the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63.

It’s a 4,000-horsepower yacht powered by two V12 engines.

It will cost 3 million Euros, or approximately $US3.4 million, and is limited to 63 examples.

If you’ve ever looked at a Lamborghini and decided that it would actually be better as a boat, then you’re in luck.

Meet the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, a joint project between Automobili Lamborghini and yacht company The Italian Sea Group. Inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hypercar, the new limited-edition yacht is named for Lamborghini’s 1963 founding year, according to a company press release.

The Tecnomar’s carbon-fibre construction makes it so that the yacht is in the “ultra-lightweight” boat classification. It weighs 24 tons, is 63 feet long, and powered by two V12 engines, each making 2,000 horsepower.

The yacht is priced at 3 million Euros, or approximately $US3.4 million. Only 63 examples will be made and will be available starting in 2021.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 represents a collaboration between Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group.

It draws styling cues from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hybrid hypercar.

The “63” in its name references 1963, the year Lamborghini was established.

Powered by two V12 engines, the yacht produces a claimed combined output of 4,000 horsepower.

It’s 63 feet long.

And weighs 24 tons.

The yacht’s exterior design is meant to capture the aesthetic of the Lamborghini Miura and Countach from the 1960s and 1970s.

But with a modern interpretation.

The hardtop takes cues from Lamborghini roadsters.

The bow lights are shaped like the Y-shaped front lights found on the concept Terzo Millennio.

The stealth-grey makes it look like a torpedo.

Lamborghini says the hull is made from a high-performance shell.

It was developed by naval engineers that apparently have a specialty in hydrodynamic sciences.

That curved windshield is pretty sweet.

Imagine the wind hitting you in the face while riding in this thing.

This green looks close to the one you see on Huracáns.

These lines are extremely Lamborghini.

As is this front-end design.

In fact, the whole thing is unmistakably Lamborghini.

You’ll find more of the iconic Lamborghini hexagonal design language inside.

There’s a very extensive menu of colours and livery options customers can choose from.

The instrument panel is similar to a car cockpit.

All the details are finished in carbon fibre.

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 starts at 3 million Euros, or approximately $US3.4 million.

Lamborghini says the first boat will be available at the start of next year.

