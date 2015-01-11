This New Lamborghini Smartphone Costs Over $6,000 And Some People Will Actually Buy It

Tonino Lamborghini is set to release a new $US6,300 luxury smartphone called the 88 Tauri. The phone comes with a 5-inch 1080p screen, a 20-megapixel main camera and 8-megapixel front camera, and a giant 3,400 mAh battery. Senior Producer Will Wei sat down with Bob Hatefi, co-CEO of Lamborghini Mobile, to discuss the luxury phone.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Will Wei.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.