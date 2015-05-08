Report: Lamborghini could get $111 million from Italian government to build SUV in Italy

SUVs and crossovers are hot in the car business right now.

And based on the latest news from Italy, Lamborghini looks to be seriously considering one of their own.

The automaker has not yet officially confirmed a production SUV, but that could soon change.

This week, representatives from Lamborghini and the Italian government met in Rome to discuss tax and other incentive packages.

Sources close the situation told Bloomberg that the government is prepared to offer the automaker as much as $US111 million in incentives to ensure that the SUV is Italian-made.



According to Bloomberg, if Lamborghini does build an SUV, production is expected to generate as many as 300 jobs for Italy’s needy economy.

Thus far, Lamborghini and its parent — VW Group’s Audi — have not released any specific information concerning the an SUV. However, it could be derived from the Lamborghini Urus concept the company introduced at the 2012 Beijing Auto Show.

Should the Urus-based SUV enter production, it will be based on VW’s MLB platform, which undergirds the Audi Q7, forthcoming Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Cayenne, Motor Authority reported.

At this point, the Lambo SUV is very much a matter of speculation, although it does appear that the Italians want to get out in front of any decisions about where the vehicle would be constructed.

“We haven’t decided on the series production of the Lamborghini Urus yet,” Audi said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “Once this has been clarified, the question about the production location will be posed.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.