Lambeau Field Looks Like An Actual Frozen Tundra

The much-anticipated Packers-49ers game is underway in Green Bay, and it’s just as gloriously cold as we anticipated.

It was 5 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of -10 degrees. That’s plenty cold, but not quite cold enough to make it one of the 10 coldest NFL games ever played.

As we saw with the snowstorm in Week 14, extreme weather makes football much better.

Because of the weather, all the grass is dead at Lambeau Field, giving the turf a brownish hue. Lambeau is nicknamed “The Frozen Tundra,” and as SB Nation pointed out on Twitter, it looks like an actual tundra today.

Here’s the grass at Lambeau close up:

What it looks like on TV:

Here’s what an actual tundra in Manitoba, Canada looks like. Uncanny:

And Alaska:

If you’re wondering, tundras are typically well below zero, temperature-wise, during the winter. So no, it’s not as cold as an actual frozen tundra at Lambeau.

It could go down to zero by the fourth quarter, according to the Weather Channel:

Many of the players aren’t wearing sleeves (check out a full explanation for why here):

Erin Andrews, who’s wearing a battery-powered heating apparatus on her legs, looks really cold on the sidelines (via @mshamburger1):

Beers were freezing in the parking lot: