Lambeau Field Looks Like A Post-Apocalypse Right Now

They’re expecting sub-zero temperatures for Sunday’s Packers-49ers game at Lambeau Field, making it potentially one of the coldest NFL games ever played.

Right now the stadium looks like absolute DEATH.

It’s 10 degrees in the picture below, which Erin Andrews tweeted out. It’s going to be 15 or so degrees colder on Sunday.

When we are gone, the cold is all that is left:

