Lambda School is Silicon Valley's big bet on reinventing education and making student debt obsolete. But students say it's a 'cult' and they would have been better off learning on their own.

Lambda School Austen Allred, CEO and co-founder of Lambda School

Some of Silicon Valley’s best and brightest believe that Lambda School is a new model for vocational education that could make student debt obsolete.

The big innovation: Rather than paying up-front for tuition to its 9-month coding bootcamp program, Lambda School asks most students to sign income sharing agreements – where they pay a portion of their salary for the first two years after getting a job that pays $US50,000 or more.

However, we spoke to former and current Lambda School student, who say that it falls short of that promise, with under-qualified instructors and an incomplete curriculum that requires them to rely on self-teaching and outside resources to complete the program.

Those students say that the program is like a “cult,” where they worry about criticising Lambda School for fear of getting kicked out, and where they’re encouraged by staff – including CEO Austen Allred – to respond to critical social media posts with positive testimonials.

The Lambda School students say that when they voice concerns about the program or complain of harassment from fellow students, they get brushed off, ignored, or made to feel they were the problem.

Lambda School is a graduate of the famed Y Combinator startup accelerator program, and has attracted $US48 million in venture capital from investors including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripe, and even Ashton Kutcher.

“While we can’t respond to specific inquiries out of respect for privacy, we appreciate the concerns of any and all of our students. We are continuously aiming to be transparent on where we need improvement and the steps we are taking to address them,” CEO Austen Allred said in a statement.

