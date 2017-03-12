Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge out 'indefinitely' with heart arrhythmia

The San Antonio Spurs announced on Saturday that forward LaMarcus Aldridge is out “indefinitely” after experiencing minor heart arrhythmia.

The team said that Aldridge will be kept out until more tests are done and the team can figure out a more definitive timeline.

According to ESPN, Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition that can cause a rapid heartbeat, during his rookie season in 2007. ESPN also reports that Aldridge missed time in 2011-12 with a similar occurrence.

Here is the team’s statement:

LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for an indefinite period due to an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia. pic.twitter.com/s0D2Enc6RO — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2017



The Spurs, 50-14, are 1.5 games back of the Golden State Warriors for first place in the Western Conference. The two teams face off Saturday night, and both clubs will be short-handed with Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard in concussion protocol while the Warriors are resting their stars for the game.

