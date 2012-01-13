The Congressman Who Authored SOPA Was A Copyright Violator

Rep. Lamar Smith

Photo: Lamar Smith

Congressman Lamar Smith is the brain behind the contentious SOPA copyright legislation everyone’s been talking about.And it turns out that he was at one point a copyright violator himself, reports Jamie Lee Curtis Taete of Vice.



His campaign website, as it appeared on July 24, 2011, featured a background image taken by photographer DJ Schulte.

The image is licensed under Creative Commons, so all Smith’s campaign had to do to follow the rules was provide attribution to Schulte, but this simply never happened.

Cue retroactive foot-in-mouth action.

