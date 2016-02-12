Lamar Odom walked out with Kanye West at Kanye's album debut concert in Madison Square Garden

via Variety/TIDAL Lamar Odom and Kanye West at Madison Square Garden.

Two months after reportedly being barely able to walk, Lamar Odom walked out with Kanye West on Thursday at West’s new album launch event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

A source told ET in December that Odom was “not doing great,” that he can barely walk on his own, and often forgets names, including his own. The source said, “He definitely has some memory loss.”

At West’s event in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, Odom walked out onto the Garden floor with West at his side, and then walked on his own to sit with the Kardashian family in the stands.

According to the TMZ (via the NY Daily News), Odom credits West, his brother-in-law, with helping him during his rehab.

West has reportedly visited Odom at the Cedars-Sinai hospital and played rough cuts from his latest album, “The Life of Pablo.” From the Daily News: “remembering lyrics from the new songs apparently helped as an exercise in the recovery process.”

Odom overdosed at a Las Vegas brothel in October, and fell into a coma afterwards. At the time, doctors gave the former Sixth Man of the Year a 50/50 chance of survival.

While we don’t want to speculate on Odom’s condition or health, it’s nevertheless encouraging to see him walking on his own.

Here he is sitting next to Kendall Jenner, and amongst the rest of the Kardashian clan:

