Lamar Odom is reportedly 'fighting for his life' after being found unconscious

Lamar Odom was found unconscious in a room at a Nevada brothel and is “fighting for his life,” according to a report by TMZ.

According to sources at Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, Odom had been partying at the establishment “for days” before somebody went into his room and found him unconscious.

“The manager rolled Lamar over on his side and saw “mucus-type liquid coming out of his nose and mouth” … An ambulance took Lamar to Pahrump hospital, where doctors intubated him … an indication he could not breathe on his own … We’re told Lamar is being airlifted from the hospital to Las Vegas for more treatment … Our sources tell us, “It’s not good.”

Odom played 14 seasons in the NBA with four different teams. He last appeared in the NBA during the 2012-13 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

