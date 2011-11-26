Lamar Odom Is Off To Turkey

Photo: Courtesy of KhloeKardashian.celebuzz.com

Lamar Odom has agreed to join Besiktas in Turkey, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.Odom will be paid around $2 million to play alongside Deron Williams for the Istabul-based team until the NBA lockout is over.



But the big question is this: Will some combination of Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney “take” Istanbul?

They’ve already conquered Miami and New York in E! spinoffs of their wildly popular reality show.

So maybe they’ll follow Lamar to Turkey and “Take” Istanbul the same way the Ottomans did in 1453.

Either way, the lockout needs to end soon before we all start losing our minds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.