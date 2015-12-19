Lamar Odom is reportedly 'not doing great' and sometimes forgets his own name

Lamar Odom miraculously survived a drug overdose in October after he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel.

Odom’s condition went up and down before he pulled through, eventually getting moved back to L.A. where he was starting therapy already.

While he continues to make some progress and he is still being cared for by family and friends, according to a report from ET, Odom still has a long way to go and has some scary effects from the incident.

A source told ET that Odom is “not doing great,” that he can barely walk on his own, and often forgets names, including his own. The source said, “He definitely has some memory loss.”

Odom’s ex-wife Khloe Kardashian told ET last month, “He’s doing better every day, for sure, which is a blessing, but it’s going to be a long road and he has to walk that road. It’s going to be a long time.”

During Odom’s coma from the drug overdose, doctors reportedly felt his chances of surviving were 50/50, and that if he did pull through, he would likely never live a normal life again.

Fortunately, Odom did pull through, and it can be considered positive that he’s able to walk somewhat on his own and speak. Hopefully his current condition is just a temporary setback as he continues to recover from a traumatic incident.

