Lamar Odom is doing so well he has already started physical therapy

Just six days after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and “fighting for his life,” former NBA star Lamar Odom has progressed so well that he is now speaking, texting, has been off his ventilator for several days, and is set to start physical therapy.

On Saturday, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported that Odom was continuing to make progress in his recovery, noting that he was “more conversational.” On that same day, sources told Brad Turner of the LA Times that Odom is “doing good,” and that he is “texting, speaking sentences.”

But the best news yet comes from Mark Medina of the LA Daily News, who reports that Odom has been breathing on his own, without the assistance of a ventilator, for three days without any setbacks, and has progressed to the point where he has already started physical therapy.

Odom has shown enough steady improvement in recent days at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center that he has started physical therapy, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation … Odom has not experienced any setbacks after breathing without the help of a ventilator in the past three days. He showing marked improvement with his breathing, vision and the ability to have simple conversations, sources said.

Odom is still not completely out of the woods yet, according to Medina.

The physical therapy is being used to show whether or not Odom will be able to walk and Medina writes that “it remains unclear how well he can navigate that challenge.”

Odom is also still receiving “constant treatment” for his lungs and kidneys and there is still the possibility that Odom has serious brain damage.

The 2-time NBA champion was in a coma for several days after being found at the brothel. According to a sheriff, Odom had been using cocaine and sexual performance-enhancing supplements while at the brothel for several days.

