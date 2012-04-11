MESSY BREAK-UP: Lamar Odom And Mark Cuban Got Into A Shouting Match Before He Left The Team

Photo: YouTube

Lamar Odom and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban yelled at each other during halftime of the Mavs-Grizzlies on Saturday night, two days before Odom and team agreed to “part ways,” Marc Stein of ESPN reports.From ESPN:



According to sources, the crux of the heated halftime confrontation was Cuban asking Odom if he was “in or out.” Sources said Odom, who had played only four minutes in the first half, reacted angrily to the question and did not take his seat on the bench until after the third quarter began.

Odom is technically under contract for next season. But it’s almost certain that the Mavericks will buy him out or trade him before the draft.

