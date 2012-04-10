Lamar Odom And The Dallas Mavericks Have Officially Broken Up

Photo: YouTube

Lamar Odom and the Dallas Mavericks are parting ways after a tumultuous season, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.The team will list him as inactive rather than cut him so they can possibly swing a trade this summer. But he won’t be around the team the rest of the year.



He’s done.

Odom’s spell in Dallas was doomed from the beginning. He never wanted to be traded from Los Angeles, and he didn’t come into the season in basketball shape.

He averaged just 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds a game, both less than half of his career average.

He’s owed $8.2 million next season.

